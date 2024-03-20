Alberta spring is off to a wintry start, with 30 cm of snow possible

Click here to view the video

After days of record warmth, Alberta will see quite the reversal of fortunes this week, culminating in a multi-day snowfall event and a drastic temperature plunge.

With the first full day of spring on Wednesday, the weather in the province will be anything but spring-like.

DON’T MISS: B.C., Alberta quickly spring into record warmth, even hotter values ahead

Some areas in the south could see 30 cm of snowfall by the time it ends, with the majority of it falling on Wednesday and Thursday. Calgary could see 15-25 cm. It will be a benefit for the drought situation, but not so helpful for travellers. In fact, major travel impacts are possible across parts of the province. Plan ahead for disruptions.

Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect.

Wednesday and Thursday: Multi-day snowfall event will hinder travel

Cold air and and an inflow of Pacific moisture will continue to fuel snowfall across central and southern Alberta, making this a multi-day event.

AB Thursday morning precipitation forecast March 20 2024

Bursts of locally heavy flurries, blowing snow and upsloping snow will make for hazardous driving conditions and reduced visibilities, so take caution when commuting this week. The Trans-Canada and QE2 highways will be impacted for multiple commutes.

Expect the light, fluffy variety of snow since temperatures will be well below freezing, meaning it will pile up quickly.

WATCH: Travel advisories in southern Alberta as snow continues for several more days

Click here to view the video

Up to 30 cm possible through Thursday in parts of southern Alberta, with 15-25 cm potentially for Calgary –– a good portion that will happen on Wednesday alone. It will mark some of the most significant accumulations we’ve seen in more than six months.

AB snow outlook and amounts March 20 2024

There is some benefit to this blast of snow - the highest snowfall totals are expected in areas in the province most impacted by extreme drought conditions. Accumulations will help to reduce the precipitation deficit.

There is still some uncertainty with just how much snow will fall across the province and the locations, with higher totals favouring the higher terrain in the foothills and across extreme southwestern portions of Alberta.

image5

Much lower snowfall totals are anticipated across Edmonton, where about 5 cm could fall this week.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across Alberta.

WATCH: Stay safe in the snow with these important driving tips

Click here to view the video