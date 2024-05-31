Significant late-season atmospheric river to drench Western Washington

SEATTLE - Western Washington is bracing for a significant atmospheric river event set to bring heavy rainfall and potentially strong winds from Sunday night through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle has forecasted widespread rain, with most areas having at least a 50% chance of receiving over an inch of rain from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

Here is a look at the period of heaviest rainfall with the upcoming atmospheric river pattern Sunday night through Monday. Generally, most locations have at least a 50% chance for seeing rainfall totals of at least 1 inch Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. 🌧️ #WAwx pic.twitter.com/pRiIJFQXdJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 31, 2024

The Puget Sound lowlands can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain, while the mountainous regions could see between 2 and 5 inches. Coastal areas may receive 2 to 3 inches, according to FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists. This deluge is notable as the average rainfall for the entire month of June in Seattle is 1.63 inches, and the city could experience more than half of that total in just 48 hours.

Atmospheric river graph (FOX 13 Seattle)

In addition to heavy rain, FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists say Monday will bring breezy conditions and a chance of thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures from Sunday through Tuesday are expected to struggle to reach 60 degrees.

The Puget Sound Convergence Zone may cause lingering showers through Wednesday, but most areas should see drier conditions by midweek.

This late spring rain is a welcome sight for firefighters, as it can help delay the onset of fire season in the mountains and areas west of the Cascades.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure is expected to build across the West Coast starting Wednesday, bringing drier conditions and significantly warmer temperatures. By Friday, temperatures in Western Washington are forecasted to soar well into the 70s.

Residents are advised to prepare for potential flooding in low-lying areas and to stay informed about changing weather conditions on FOX 13 Seattle's news and weather apps and online.

