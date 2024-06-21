'Significant public safety threat': Bridgewater declares water emergency. What to know

BRIDGEWATER — The town of Bridgewater has enacted an emergency ban on outdoor water use until at least Monday, June 24, due to dangerously low water tank levels caused by prohibited residential use, public officials announced in a written statement Thursday.

Officials are encouraging residents to conserve general water usage as best they can as the region's first heat wave of the season continues to bombard residents with temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

The increased demand for water during the heat wave combined with prohibited outdoor usage of water, including the use of outdoor residential sprinkler systems and the filling of residential pools, as well as ongoing well replacement projects have drained the town’s water tanks to their lowest level in years, officials said.

If residents continue to use water at the same rate, officials say the town’s water tanks could be "nearly empty" as soon as Monday.

Bridgewater Town Manager Michael Dutton said that over the past few weeks, the town has sent out numerous messages asking residents to limit water usage, most of which have gone unheeded.

“We are now at a point where the water levels in our tanks are concerningly low. We absolutely need residents to adhere to this message and halt all outdoor water usage immediately,” he said. “If residents cooperate, and town water tanks are allowed time to refill, this restriction could be lifted within a few days.”

How low are the water tanks?

According to town officials, there is usually about 75 feet of water in each of their two main water tanks, which are located on Sprague Hill and Great Hill.

As of Thursday morning, officials said the tanks dipped to 30 and 25 feet respectively, dropping 50% in the last week alone.

According to officials, there is cause for concern when the levels dip below 50 feet.

‘A significant public safety threat’: Why this is cause for concern

According to Bridgewater Fire Chief John Schlatz, the drop in water tank levels poses a significant public safety threat, particularly to the fire department who need high water pressure at hydrants to effectively fight fires.

“A large fire can require hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to fully extinguish,” he said. “We need to prioritize public safety and allow the water tanks to recharge.”

In case of an emergency, officials say the fire department plans to rely on water tanks on its own trucks, in addition to calling in tanker trucks and mutual aid from other communities.

What is the town doing?

One of the town’s wells, which had been turned off for scheduled maintenance, was turned back on Thursday to help resupply the tanks in the short term, officials said.

Water might be slightly discolored

As a result, officials said there could be a slight discoloration in their water due to the well's being turned on prior to its completed maintenance. Although it might be discolored, the water remains safe to drink and use, they said.

The Town’s Department of Public Works will also petition the Massachusetts Department of (DEP) Environmental Protection to speed up the process of replacing two of the town’s older wells, officials said. The replacement wells cannot be turned on until approval is given by the DEP, which officials say could take up to 60 days. This week, the town has been conducting the water pumping tests that the DEP requires and will try to expedite the approval processes for the wells to be turned on as quickly as possible.

What can residents do?

Town officials are asking residents to take the following measures over the weekend:

Do not use outdoor sprinkler systems at all

Do not fill or refill your pool with town water

Do not water flower beds

Do not water vegetable gardens

Consider taking shorter showers

Delay non-essential laundry loads

Residents to face ‘substantial fines’ for violating water restrictions

According to town officials, residents found violating town water restrictions will be subject to "substantial fines" for each prohibited use.

The Public Works Department could not be reached for comment on what the fines will be for residents who violate the water restrictions.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'Public safety threat': Bridgewater declares water emergency