'Significant milestone' in Colorado River conservation plan for short term. What's next?

Federal officials on Tuesday announced that they have finalized a massive environmental document that outlines how to shore up the Colorado River system through 2026 with 3 million acre-feet of additional conservation. Much of the savings would come through payments to California and Arizona farmers, tribes and water agencies of hundreds of millions of dollars to use less water.

They will immediately turn to evaluating how to stabilize the river long-term, with a draft environmental plan expected by year's end, the officials said. States with more than 30 million people who rely on the river are already warring over who should cut what after 2026.

The announcement by the Department of Interior, the Bureau of Reclamation and White House officials of what was billed as a "significant milestone" also includes final agreements for California desert areas over the next three years with Coachella Valley Water District, Palo Verde Irrigation District and Bard Irrigation District for conservation of nearly 400,000 acre-feet of water via seasonal fallowing of fields and other measures. The bulk of that, 351,000 acre-feet, will come from the Palo Verde district and a related agreement with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

An acre-foot is enough water to supply roughly three California households for a year.

In total, 24 conservation agreements across California and Arizona are expected to conserve up to 1.58 million acre-feet of water through 2026, with an investment of up to $670.2 million from the Inflation Reduction Act, which overall provides $4.6 billion to address the historic drought across the West.

What about IID, wildlife and asthma sufferers?

But left unresolved is an agreement with the single largest river contractor, the Imperial Irrigation District.

The environmental document, known as a supplemental environmental impact statement, envisions a whopping 800,000 acre-feet of additional conservation by the agency and its large farmers, to be left in Lake Mead reservoir. But IID's water manager, Tina Shields, told the agency's board of directors on Tuesday that there are ongoing concerns and required biological consultations about severely endangered desert pupfish and clapper rail birds, both of which are federally protected and both of which could lose critical habitat as less water flows from the river into the Imperial Valley.

Concerns about more rapid release of toxics-laden dust into the air in Imperial County and the eastern Coachella Valley due to less river water flowing from farms into the fast-dwindling Salton Sea were briefly touched on in the report, but were deemed an acceptable consequence because while in the short-term there will be more dust raised from a faster drying shoreline, in the long-term the projected impacts are estimated to be the same.

Imperial Valley residents, largely low-income and Latino, already often suffer California's highest asthma rates, and in communities closest to the Salton Sea, elevated heart disease. But an assessment of the plan's impacts on them was not included in the environmental justice section of the review. A different portion of the review said because the Salton Sea does not directly receive water from the river, a full evaluation of reducing a large amount of flows to farm fields on the dwindling water body is not required.

A spokesman for the Department of Interior said they had no comment on IID, and referred questions on the species and public health and environmental concerns to the Bureau of Reclamation.

"Reclamation continues to work with local partners on addition conservation agreements under development," the agency said in a news release but did not respond to further questions.

Feliz Nunes of Indio attends a prayer vigil for the Salton Sea in Desert Shores, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022. "Our hope is that the sea gets completely refilled and the pollution is cleaned up and most important is to address the illnesses that are going on because of the bad air."

The Bureau of Reclamation has agreed to contribute $250 million in federal taxpayer money to California's efforts to stabilize the drying edge of the water body, which is the largest by far in the state, in exchange for IID's pledged reductions in water use. At least half of the funds, which will be granted in increments, must be used to build wetlands or otherwise restore habitat, with the rest available for simpler dust control measures, such as carving deep furrows into the exposed shoreline.

Bumpy roads to reach consensus

Reaching consensus on the interim river agreement required more than a year of at times tense negotiations between the seven states who rely on the river, and others.

Those tensions have resurfaced during discussions about the river's long-term future, with sharp divides between northern and southwestern states. The upper states' negotiators say their residents already incur significant annual losses due to poor hydrology most years, and the lower states need to shoulder the bulk of long-term cuts. The more populated lower states' representatives retort that everyone needs to contribute. Dueling proposals are expected to be submitted to the federal agencies in the next week or two.

If a voluntary plan isn't hammered out, Interior and Reclamation officials could seek to impose mandatory cuts, though they would likely be challenged in court. Federal officials who worked long and hard to achieve consensus on the interim agreement struck a celebratory note combined with an emphasis on further collaboration moving forward on Tuesday.

"Reclamation is grateful to our partners across the (Colorado River) Basin – including the ... Governor’s Representatives, the 30 Basin Tribes, water managers, farmers and irrigators, municipalities, power contractors, non-governmental organizations, and other partners and stakeholders – for their unprecedented level of collaboration throughout this process,” Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said. “As we move forward, supported by historic investments from the President’s Investing in America agenda, we will continue working collaboratively to ensure we have long-term tools and strategies in place to help guide the next era of the Colorado River Basin.”

JB Hamby, right, chairman of the Colorado River Board speaks with Jim Barrett of the Coachella Valley Water District in an agricultural area of Thermal, Calif., March 8, 2023.

Representatives for the three "lower basin" states who crafted the agreement through 2026 also praised Tuesday's news in a joint statement.

“The plan for additional near-term water use reductions released today provides the stability we need to fully focus on long-term solutions to challenges ahead on the Colorado River. We are grateful to our federal partners at the Bureau of Reclamation for recognizing that the consensus approach proposed by the Lower Basin States last year ... is the best way to protect the Colorado River system through 2026, " lead negotiators for California, Arizona and Nevada said.

They added, “as we negotiate the next set of guidelines for Colorado River operations after 2026, the success of these water conservation commitments reminds us that only by working together, each making sacrifices, will we see real results.”

They noted that last year, "Arizona, California and Nevada already took a significant step toward fulfilling our conservation commitment through 2026 ... together conserving more than 1.1 million acre-feet of water that has been left in Lake Mead, in addition to more than 600,000 acre-feet contributed under previous commitments. Our use of Colorado River water last year was the lowest since 1983."

They added, "This accomplishment was achieved not through litigation, but through collective recognition that the river’s health is the responsibility of everyone who relies on it.”

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun and co-authors USA Today Climate Point. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com.

