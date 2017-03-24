There Are ‘Significant Kicks’ In April's Belly

April the giraffe was one step closer to giving birth Friday. Animal Adventure Park documented her pregnancy through a live stream on YouTube. Many expected her to give birth weeks ago, but April continued to make steady progress as her belly swelled.

Even though her status hadn’t changed much, the calf could be seen kicking out of the side of April’s belly. “All is well in giraffe land,” the upstate New York zoo reported. “Nothing beyond the normal to report. As I update, significant kicks and movements occurring on April's left side.” The post added: “There is no doubt — that belly is growing!”

April was slated to have new visitors after Animal Adventure Park partnered with Toys ‘R Us, whose mascot is Geoffrey the Giraffe. “Toys ‘R Us corporate will be onsite for a quick hello!” they wrote.

Photo: Courtesy of Animal Adventure Park, All Rights Reserved

One of the things Animal Adventure Park liked to do with their updates about April was to add a fun fact about giraffes. Friday’s addition gave information about the survival rate of calves.

“It is said that 50% of giraffe calves do not survive their first 6 months due to predation from lions, hyenas, leopards and others,” the giraffe “factoid” claimed. “Factor in poaching, and habitat destruction, the odds are against Giraffes! Be an equalizer and support giraffe conservation efforts!”

Within moments of being posted, the message garnered thousands of likes from the zoos nearly 830,000 followers. A few week ago, Animal Adventure Park had less than 500,000 people following their page. There’s no doubt that April’s enduring pregnancy attracted the masses.

So when will she finally give birth? April tricked zoo keepers and viewers before, but Animal Adventure Park noted if she waited a little longer, April could give birth in April.

A name for the calf will be picked by a vote. When they are born, giraffe calves weigh 150 pounds and stand at 6-feet-tall.

Click here to watch the live cam, which had more than 120,000 current viewers Friday.

Photo: Getty Images

