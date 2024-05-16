Significant flight disruptions at Charlotte airport frustrate passengers

Significant flight disruptions are being reported Wednesday night at Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to severe weather.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay until 10:59 p.m.

The following flight information for Wednesday was reported by FlightAware.

Total delays: 750

Total cancellations: 180

Today’s storms will have impacts into Thursday. ✈️ Please check with your airline on flight schedule and arrive early. #CLTairport pic.twitter.com/3uCinHyLxq — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) May 16, 2024

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts obtained photos of large crowds in the terminals and gates and spoke with passengers.

The airport posted onto X that the storms will have impacts into Thursday. Airport officials said the roads going into and out of the airport were crowded.

‘Not acceptable’

Everywhere you looked it’s one line after another.

“Well, it’s her birthday week and so we’re going up to see her family near Albany, New York,” said passenger Shawn McQuaige.

She and Jody Richardson should have been in the air when Counts talked to them.

“It’s been a little scary because we keep getting alerts every few minutes about a delay for our flight,” she said. “It would let us know if it was one minute but now we’re three hours.”

Alicia Jointer and her husband were returning from Punta Canta and headed to Baltimore but that flight was canceled.

“That’s not acceptable,” Jointer said. “I am five months pregnant. I’m not sleeping on an airport seat.”

The airline most affected by weather delays was American Airlines, the largest carrier, with over 400 delays.

Passenger Ross Nicastri and his son were flying home.

“So were headed back home to Sydney and were going to miss our flight out of Dallas because this flight is going to get in after the Dallas flight leaves,” he said.

