Significant drop in temperatures as winds, rain blanket Fresno area. What’s next?

Many parts in the Fresno area saw a big temperature drop during the early Saturday afternoon after a cold front moved into the area.

Winds gusts up to 44 mph around 1 p.m. as temperatures dipped from 70 degrees at noon to 52 degrees just after 1 p.m.

“That’s a pretty significant drop,” Meteorologist in Hanford Jim Bagnall said. “Change of air masses and a frontal system pushing into the area.”

Oakhurst even had some mixture of rain and snow as temperatures kept dropping throughout the day. The California Highway Patrol were enforcing chain control at 40500 Redbud Drive.

Rain will continue overnight and into the morning, Bagnall said.

On Sunday, unsettled weather will continue with showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon.

Bagnall said he is not expecting severe thunderstorms, but small hail is possible.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be 61 degrees.

Mostly clear skies will return to the Fresno area Monday.

Temperatures will rise again with an expected high of 82 degrees by Wednesday.