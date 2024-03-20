Significant damage to Rochester apartment building after early morning fire

Mar. 20—ROCHESTER — No one was injured in a fire at an apartment building early Wednesday morning, March 20, 2024, in Rochester.

At 2:40 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department was called for a structure fire at Meadow Park Apartments on Fourth Avenue Southeast. Upon arrival, flames were visible from a third-floor window, according to a press release from the fire department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and completed a search of the apartment. No injuries were reported.

Significant fire damage was reported in one apartment along with smoke damage in adjacent units.

The Fire Marshall's Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Public Utilities and Minnesota Energy also responded to the scene.