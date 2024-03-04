Significant backups scheduled for Highway 305 on Bainbridge Wednesday

Drivers through Bainbridge Island should be prepared for lengthy delays on Wednesday, March 6, when daytime work on Highway 305 at Adas Will Lane is anticipated to cause significant backups.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, one-way, alternating traffic is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, part of a $17 million project to add roundabouts at the intersections of West Port Madison and Adas Will Lane. This week's work is to build a two-land bypass road through the work zone so the next phase of the project may begin.

More on the project: 2 new roundabouts, fish barrier removal project coming to Highway 305

Drivers going through Bainbridge on the highway are encouraged to postpone trips when possible or travel early in the morning or after 3 p.m.

The daytime delays will follow overnight one-way traffic as well. Crews are scheduled to start one-way flagging at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, then allow a four-hour break from work to allow the morning commute. Then the daytime alternating traffic begins at 9 a.m.

The overall project is expected to be complete by fall, according to WSDOT.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Traffic delays coming on Highway 305 on Bainbridge Island