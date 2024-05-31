‘Significant amount’ of jewelry stolen from East Bay store in broad daylight burglary

(KRON) — A “significant amount” of jewelry was stolen from a jeweler in Newark on Wednesday, the Newark Police Department said.

Police were called to Bhindi Jewelers, located at 5944 Newpark Mall Road, at 12:56 p.m. Police say there are at least 12 suspects and multiple getaway drivers.

Witnesses hold down armed Vallejo hit-and-run suspect attempting to flee

The suspects broke into the store, shattered display cases and stole inventory, per NPD. The burglary happened in just a couple of minutes.

The exact value of the jewelry taken is unknown and under investigation.

On Thursday, one of the store’s doors was boarded up. No injuries were reported.

Newark detectives are investigating and following up on all leads. Anyone with information about the suspects or suspect vehicles is asked to call (510) 578-4966 or email Blair.Slavazza@newark.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.