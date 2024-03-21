A new sign at Perrine Bridge is a hopeful reminder to anyone considering suicide

TechCrunch

Shares of social forum giant Reddit closed its first day of trading at $50.31, up nearly 48% from its IPO price of $34 per share. With $804.0 million in 2023 revenue, and still unprofitable (with net losses of more than $90 million last year), Reddit may appear to be trading on the high end of its revenue multiple compared to the nearest comparable social media companies like Snap. Reddit sold $203 million worth of contracts to AI companies for access to its data earlier this year.