Sign up now for Chamber's 'Leadership Palestine' program

Mar. 12—The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its 2024 Leadership Palestine class.

"To be able to bring back Leadership Palestine is so exciting," said Chamber Director Angela Howell-Fields. "This program leads the way for up-and-coming future leaders of our community. From meeting members of our community to learning about new endeavors within our community, to learning and expanding the skills needed to become a great leader, Leadership Palestine is an opportunity that helps pave the way for those people who want to make a difference."

More than 200 people have participated in the program since 1987, which is offered to any interested individual who lives or works in Palestine.

"I attended Leadership Palestine in 2013," said Mary Raum, President of the Rotary Club of Palestine. "I had just recently moved back from being out of town for 15 years and I was looking to network within my community. Being in the program, I was paired with people from so many businesses and backgrounds. I made connections that ended up being invaluable to my growth and reintroduction within the community."

"The biggest benefit for me personally was learning how easy it really is to network with others in the community," said Chamber Board Member Alex Ripley. "I started quite a few long lasting, beneficial relationships, from my time in Leadership Palestine."

"The program really helped me get acquainted with the community, government leadership and business leadership across the board," said Jake Mienk, a former Chamber President and previous publisher of the Palestine Herald-Press. "It provided the opportunity to get to know community businesses and governmental leaders on a personal level, network with other businesses and you really see and get a sense of what keeps the wheels in our community turning. It was a really wonderful experience and I recommend anyone interested in getting involved in the community to attend Leadership Palestine through the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. It's truly an eye opener and a great way to get the 10,000 foot view of how our community survives and thrives."

Leadership Palestine was created by the Chamber to support the development of corporate and community leaders by introducing participants to the various aspects of developing and maintaining a vibrant community; establishing dialogue with a wide range of community leaders; encouraging active participation in activities which contribute to the betterment of Palestine and providing employers with a source of knowledgeable and trained leaders who can have a positive impact on the business community.

Through this year's Leadership Palestine, participants will explore:

—Lakeview Methodist Conference Center

—City of Palestine Parks

—Dead Cat Ranch for Team Building/Sales Development

—NASA Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility

—City of Palestine/Anderson County — Meet the Officials

—Downtown Palestine — Imagine the Possibilities Walking Tour

—Community Non-profits, and

—LS Tractor

The class meets the third Monday of each month from March to December.

Participants are expected to develop individual leadership skills and apply what they are learning in the course by completing a project of their own choosing, outside of class time.

The hands-on activity is aimed at giving class members insight into their own personal leadership style and providing a better understanding of what it takes to effectively move a group of people toward the achievement of a common goal.

For more information, contact Howell-Fields at 903-729-6066.