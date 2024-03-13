Sign up for Finding Your Path to Wellness Spring Email Challenge

As spring moves in, are you ready to step outside your comfort zone and find out a few things you can do to improve your wellness?

Join Ohio State University Extension for the Finding Your Path to Wellness six-week spring email challenge to learn more about how OSU Extension has tied together a variety of wellness topics.

The email challenge connects participants with tips, research and resources to help blend nature, health, finances, mental wellness, sustainability and more. Go to https://go.osu.edu/lhlwwayne and answer a few short questions to get registered by April 1.

Extension logo

During the week of April 1, registered participants will receive a pre-challenge message. Participants will then receive one email per week April 8-May 20. Participants will have access to optional resources available including the OSU Extension Live Healthy Live Well Blog, a free six-week Wednesday wellness webinar series, and a tracking bingo card.

Pre-and post-challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.

Join our award-winning group as we offer another chance to connect with adults who are interested in wellness via email. “Finding Your Path to Wellness” will challenge you to explore a variety of ways you can journey towards a healthier you. The program is offered free and is sponsored by OSU Extension.

For more information, contact Laurie Sidle, Family and Consumer Sciences program assistant, OSU Extension, Wayne County, at sidle.31@osu.edu or 330-264-8722.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: OSU Extension Wayne County makes challenge to get healthier