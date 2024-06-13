'Sign Me Up': Critics Think Sean Hannity Has Perfect Argument To Vote For Biden

Sean Hannity on Wednesday mocked efforts by Joe Biden’s reelection campaign to attract younger voters. But critics just thought the Fox News personality had actually made a great case for that demographic to vote the current president back into office.

Biden’s campaign is “rapidly deteriorating” and is now resorting to “very desperate pandering” in a bid to attract voters, railed Hannity, who is a staunch supporter of former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“You can’t make this up. How are they trying to attract young voters? With beer and birth control. Free beer. Free birth control. And, I guess, free college tuition. ‘Vote for us.’” Hannity sneered.

doesn't sound so bad when you put it like that pic.twitter.com/KI7jQijXIB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2024

Hannity later summarized the Biden campaign’s messaging as: “Beer and birth control and free college. What a nice deal. Please vote for us.”

Critics, though, thought the messaging sounded pretty good — especially when compared with the GOP’s war on abortion and reproductive rights:

Sign me up — Becocked Misinformater (@realworldrj) June 13, 2024

😂Sweet Democrat deal kinda inspires me to be a 65 year old freshman ✌️ — Ole Country Boy🌊🌊💙 (@OleCountryBoy1) June 13, 2024

Sounds good to me. — Niborobin (@Niborobin55) June 13, 2024

Beer, birth control & free college



Republicans out here messaging better for the Dems than they can themselves. 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️ — Jordan Lamonte III (@jlamonteIII) June 13, 2024

Probably more so than bans on abortion, no bodily autonomy, no birth control, voting suppression & forcing everyone to follow “Christianity” even as indictments of pedo church leaders are daily, Hannity. Ya, birth control & beer sounds pretty damn good. — Cons Are Fascists (@gaialuv) June 13, 2024

Copy that. Sign me up. Sure, I’ll vote for you. — Mark L. Clark (@MarkL137) June 13, 2024

He had me at “beer” — Dub G (@Marlinloco) June 13, 2024

Sign me the fuck up! — FAAFO (@FAAFO11) June 13, 2024

That’s a good start. 👍 — Distant Cousin (@CopperAceBoyd) June 13, 2024

He had me at birth control. https://t.co/Xg3lsZalpH — Becocked Misinformater (@realworldrj) June 13, 2024

