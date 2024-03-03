(KRON) — The Sierra Nevada continues to get pummeled by a powerful blizzard. A long stretch on I-80 and several ski resorts are still closed Saturday night due to gusty winds and snow.

The officer says if you’re not in the area, don’t go there. Authorities are trying to get the roads cleaned up, and to do so, everyone has to stay off of it.

Highways completely shut down, and cars broken down have become familiar sights in Truckee. California Highway Patrol officer Chris Patton is stationed near Highway 89 south and I-80. He says I-80 won’t be open any time soon.

“So, this is looking towards the summit if you can see it, it’s a whiteout right now. Caltrans is trying the best they can to get this thing opened up. It’s probably not going to be today. More than likely tomorrow. It’s still pretty treacherous up at the top,” Patton said.

He says they saw some people braving the roads last night, but Saturday was quieter.

“People are actually, I think they’re staying home and just enjoying the fire actually,” Patton said.

He says CHP and other emergency responders are doing what they can to help people in need.

All their vehicles have four-wheel drive and good tires to hopefully allow CHP officers to stay on the roads.

“It’s my job to make sure people are safe. So, I have to drive up there and I’ve been up there twice today, and you can’t see,” Patton said.

Snowplow driver Kyle Frankland says the snow is wet and heavy. He has broken parts of his plow trying to remove it.

“I’ve been in Truckee 44 years, and I’ve been an operator of these plows in this neighborhood right here for about six years. And this is a pretty good storm. It’s not record-breaking by any means, but it’s a good storm,” Frankland said.

Business owner and Truckee resident Adele Attix says she came out to check on her business, but because of the weather, they were forced to close.

“It sucks because it’s Saturday, so this is definitely our busiest day, so to miss out on that revenue would not be ideal. But again, better to be safe than sorry,” Attix said.

The CHP officer says if you do plan to try and make it out there tomorrow. He also says to sure you check the road conditions before you leave to make sure it’s safe.

