Sierra High School Choir performs at top of Pikes Peak

Cycode is a well-funded startup that offers an end-to-end application security posture management platform -- that is, a tool that continuously scans code (and the libraries it relies on) for potential security vulnerabilities throughout the software development life cycle and then helps remediate those issues. Today, the company announced that it has acquired Bearer, a static application security testing (SAST) startup that focuses on making the developer experience as smooth as possible while still providing them with essential security feedback. With its recently launched AI assistant, Bearer also bet on generative AI to suggest code fixes and explain vulnerabilities.