Sierra High School Choir performs at top of Pikes Peak
The choir at Sierra High School recently went to the top of Pikes Peak to perform "America the Beautiful."
The choir at Sierra High School recently went to the top of Pikes Peak to perform "America the Beautiful."
Ford developed a heavily-modified F-150 Lightning for the 2024 edition of the Pikes Peak hill climb taking place on June 23.
Payback for the Lipscomb transfer came in the form of a running one-handed floater in the Atlantic Sun quarterfinals.
No need to wait until next week for free agency to start, we tell you where everyone is going right now. Fantasy expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon for our annual free agency matchmaking show. Harmon and Roberts react to the franchise tag deadline and other major pre-free agency moves that have taken place earlier this week.
The 2025 Mini Countryman is more interesting in electrified SE trim than it is in gasoline-fueled JCW trim.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to this fast-charging, travel-ready gizmo with 'amazing battery life.'
Here's how everything shook out as the deadline came and went.
Next time you choose to take a trip with a RV, be sure to have a generator handy just in case. It can keep your appliances and electronics up and running.
It looks good under a cardigan or blazer, but also shines on its own.
Using the large cloud computing providers is convenient, but not exactly cheap. Ubicloud, a new startup founded by the team behind Citus Data, which Microsoft acquired in 2019, wants to change the dynamics by offering a layer of core cloud computing services on top of affordable bare-metal servers from providers like Hetzner, OVH Cloud, Leaseweb and AWS. This includes a managed service and an open source version that allows developers to build their own cloud on bare-metal providers.
Cycode is a well-funded startup that offers an end-to-end application security posture management platform -- that is, a tool that continuously scans code (and the libraries it relies on) for potential security vulnerabilities throughout the software development life cycle and then helps remediate those issues. Today, the company announced that it has acquired Bearer, a static application security testing (SAST) startup that focuses on making the developer experience as smooth as possible while still providing them with essential security feedback. With its recently launched AI assistant, Bearer also bet on generative AI to suggest code fixes and explain vulnerabilities.
Reviewers report relief from sciatica, hemorrhoids and more.
A topical foam that can grow new hair? Yep, and doctors say it actually works.
This winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking technology.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Never lose your specs again with a soft magnetic holder that 13,000 shoppers love.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
The non-exclusive designation allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams while the Chiefs have the right to match any competing offer.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the Colorado ballot. Here's what to know about the decision.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.