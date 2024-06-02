Sierra Club chair: Jacksonville’s untethered City Council has a self-storage fetish

A company has been given the greenlight for building a self-storage facility at the corner of Hendricks Avenue and Prudential Drive on the Southbank of downtown Jacksonville, where a Thai food restaurant now stands.

The Jacksonville City Council recently approved a proposal to place a self-storage facility at a prominent intersection in the urban core. This was a revealing decision and sounded an alarm residents should heed. It revealed that a council member majority, and by extension the entire council, is untethered to rules and practices that have guided them for years.

It also showed that our City Council has an apparent lust for self-storage facilities.

The effort to place a self-storage facility at the intersection of Prudential Drive and Hendricks Avenue was a multi-year effort with differing versions of the facility proposed at each stage. Throughout this process, citizens were vocal in their opposition, but to no avail. Approval of the self-storage facility confirmed citizen preferences carry no weight with most council members.

Had citizen preferences carried weight, the campaign to place a self-storage at the prominent intersection would have ended long ago.

The Downtown Investment Authority and the Downtown Development Review Board staff both asserted self-storage was inappropriate inside the downtown overlay, yet the proposal was approved by the city’s Land Use and Zoning Committee and — subsequently — the City Council as a whole.

Thus, it seems that recommendations from the city’s own development advisory groups also carry limited weight with this City Council.

The downtown zoning overlay clearly stipulates self-storage facilities are not permitted inside its boundaries, yet these prohibitions were ignored. Approval of the self-storage facility illustrated zoning rules and overlays have limited value as quality control mechanisms with this City Council.

Approval of the facility also illustrated how a planned unit development can be used to circumvent any zoning rule or overlay, allowing the developer to shapeshift the proposal as needed. The addition of affordable housing units to the self-storage facility gave the council the cover needed to approve the proposal — even though it will be an eyesore and out of character for the neighborhood.

For many years, decisions regarding building placement in communities were guided by the notion that new structures should complement or enhance the architectural style of existing buildings. Approval of a self-storage facility at the entryway to San Marco illustrated that the City Council is now guided by the philosophy “Something is better than nothing.”

It also suggests that this council feels free to redefine a neighborhood’s architecture and its character of a neighborhood.

Throughout the approval process, the council routinely ignored District 5 Councilman Joe Carlucci’s opposition to the development. Apparently the tradition of deferring to the preferences of the council member representing an impacted district is now a “quaint notion” and a thing of the past.

Are you detecting a pattern of behavior for this City Council?

The only positive outcome of this multi-year saga was that it yielded a voting guide for upcoming elections. Council members who voted to approve this self-storage facility should have a red flag by their names and two red flags by the name of the project’s cheerleader, District 13 Councilman Rory Diamond.

Voters would be well-served to question why these individuals are seeking elected office; is it to serve the people or simply for self-promotion?

In sum, this process revealed that our City Council now disregards the guideposts and practices that have guided the body for decades. They seem to have a fetish for self-storage facilities that will not be satiated by approval of this facility. What else would explain the willingness of council members to debase themselves as an institution?

If you feel this column is an overstatement, monitor the activities of the recently formed special committee to examine the activities of the Downtown Investment Authority. You may find the committee is more of an effort to micromanage and preen than a genuine effort to improve downtown.

J. Logan Cross is chairman of the Sierra Club of Northeast Florida Executive Committee. He lives in San Marco.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

