Siena poll: Trump favored by 1% over Biden

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College released a national poll with the New York Times on Saturday surveying registered voters. Topics ranged from whether voters felt the country was on the right track to favorability among presidential candidates.

According to the poll, 64% of registered voters feel the country is going in the wrong direction, 25% feel it is going in the right direction and 11% didn’t know or refused to answer. This is a 1% change from the last poll in February where 24% of voters felt the country was going in the right direction and 65% felt it was not.

Of these voters, 32% were Democrats and 26% were Republicans. The remaining voters consisted of 32% in the Independent Party, 4% in another party, and 6% who didn’t know or refused.

Siena Poll: 41% of voters don’t want Trump or Biden

The poll also asked voters who they would vote for if the 2024 presidential election were held right now. Former President Donald Trump was favored with 46% of voters saying they would vote for him whereas 45% of voters said they would vote for President Joe Biden and 8% didn’t know or refused to answer.

This 1% difference is a change from February’s poll where Trump was leading by 5%. 48% of voters said they’d vote for him and 43% said they’d vote for Biden.

