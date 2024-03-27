Siena Heights University expands 'Brain Gain Promise' tuition-free guarantee

ADRIAN — A relatively new tuition-free guarantee program at Siena Heights University is being expanded to all eligible students in Michigan.

Originally offered to students in Lenawee County, the Brain Gain Promise Tuition-Free Guarantee is now available statewide, SHU President Douglas Palmer announced.

The Brain Gain Promise, announced in January, encourages more Michiganders to consider earning a college degree in Michigan and eventually to remain as part of the state’s workforce, a news release from SHU said. With many skilled professionals leaving Michigan to pursue economically advantageous opportunities in other states, SHU is looking to do its part in remedying the "brain drain" phenomenon. By increasing Michigan students’ access to quality and affordable higher education, SHU aims to boost the connections and opportunities that come through internships, experiential learning, service learning, and the curricular and co-curricular benefits of a liberal arts education.

“Siena Heights University prides itself on being a good community partner. It is part of our commitment as an institution based on the tradition and heritage of the Adrian Dominican Sisters,” Palmer said. “We know that Michigan families are hurting, and we want to provide an opportunity to get an enriching college education while being financially feasible.”

To be eligible for the full tuition discount, after all federal and state aid has been applied, a student must be a Michigan resident with a total household income of less than $65,000. Students with a household income of up to $80,000 will pay less than $10,000 a year, including all federal and state aid. Additionally, the student must maintain full-time enrollment status for both fall and winter semesters and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by July 1.

Siena Heights will begin honoring this tuition-free guarantee in the 2024-25 academic year.

With the relaunch of the FAFSA form, Palmer said he wanted to alleviate the pressure on prospective students to make an enrollment decision.

“Michigan Student Aid recently extended the FAFSA deadline to July 1,” he said. “We didn’t want incoming students to stress about the potential costs they might have, so a tuition-free guarantee provides them a clear answer as to what they’ll be paying.”

Palmer announced the program's expansion during his inauguration on March 15, the release said.

The program does not cover room and board, according to its frequently asked questions list on the SHU website. Students living within 35 driving miles of the Adrian campus may commute and maintain their eligibility for the program.

Admissions counselors will identify students who are eligible and will provide them with information about the Brain Gain Promise.

