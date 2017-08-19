Siem on to semifinal with Carlsson at Paul Lawrie Match Play

BAD GRIESBACH, Germany (AP) — Home favorite Marcel Siem came from behind and defeated Robert Rock on the first extra hole to advance to the semifinals of the Paul Lawrie Match Play on Saturday.

Siem was two behind the Englishman going into the last four holes but leveled it up with birdies on the 15th and 16th before sealing victory on the 19th.

The German, who defeated Belgium's Thomas Detry 3 and 2 in the last 16 earlier Saturday, will face Johan Carlsson next as he seeks his fifth European Tour title.

Carlsson defeated defending champion Anthony Wall 1 up in their quarterfinal.

Also through to the last four are Alejandro Canizares and Adrian Otaegui, who will meet in an all-Spanish semifinal on Sunday.

Canizares needed 20 holes to get past Chris Paisley of England, while Otaegui had a 2 and 1 win over Germany's Alexander Knappe.

Play was delayed by an hour in the morning after heavy rain and strong winds brought down a tree and forced the ninth tee to be moved on the Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach.