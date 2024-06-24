‘Siding with Trump…would show her incompetence’: Andrew Weissmann on Judge Cannon

Claire McCaskill, former U.S. Senator from Missouri, David Jolly, former congressman from Florida and Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor for the Justice Department join John Heilemann in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the how the proceedings in today's classified documents case could impact if the special counsel asks the 11th circuit court of appeals to intervene on Judge Aileen Cannon and her handling of the case involving former President Donald Trump.

View comments