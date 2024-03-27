Sidewalks, streets, bridges get nearly $3.4 million in state grants

Mar. 27—PORTAGE, Pa. — New sidewalks in Portage's Crichton-McCormick Park will be getting lighting, thanks to a $248,000 state grant announced Tuesday.

The lighting completes the fifth phase of the borough's sidewalk project, which has connected Portage schools with the park and new Main Street sidewalks, Borough Manager Robert Koban said.

The grant is part of $3,388,937 in Multimodal Transportation Fund grants announced Tuesday for six projects in Cambria County, three in Somerset County and one in Bedford County.

The grants upgrade sidewalks, bridges and streets through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which manages the state's economic stimulus programs. The fund encourages economic development and ensures a safe and reliable system of transportation is available in the state.

Koban said the grants over the past few years have allowed Portage to connect key locations in the borough with improved, safe sidewalks and lighting.

"If you include planning, this has been probably 12 years in the making," he said.

Phase one of the sidewalk project installed new walks along Mountain Avenue from Portage Area High School and Elementary School to Main Street. Phases two and three upgraded Main Street walks, and phase four included sidewalks on Johnson Avenue from Main Street to Crichton-McCormick Park and through it.

The park lighting will complete phase five and set the stage for phase six next year.

Koban said there is funding in place for phase six sidewalks from state Route 53 at Sheetz along Main Street to the Main Line railroad underpass, known locally as "the arch." Construction won't begin, however, until the borough can afford lights under the arch.

Others receiving funds were:

Cambria County

—Dale Borough was awarded $443,800 to make repairs to the Maintenance Building Bridge, Anne Street Bridge and the pedestrian bridge.

—Brownstown Borough was awarded $200,000 to improve several roads in the community.

—Franklin Borough was awarded $300,000 to reconstruct Pine, Locust and Spruce streets.

—Ferndale Borough was awarded $170,235 to rehabilitate the sidewalk along Ferndale Avenue.

—Richland School District was awarded $625,000 to improve transportation circulation at Richland Elementary School and Richland High School.

Somerset County

—Somerset County was awarded $244,801 to repair the Lower Humbert Covered Bridge in Lower Turkeyfoot Township.

—Boswell Borough was awarded $491,401 to build sidewalks and crosswalks along Ohio Street.

—Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County was awarded $300,000 for the final phase of sidewalk restoration along Main Street in Somerset Borough.

—Bedford Township was awarded $365,700 to replace the bridge on Sweet Root Road over Shobers Run.

Announcing the projects in their districts, state legislators pointed to the value of safe transportation for the quality of residents' lives.

"These projects are key components of our commitment to enhancing safety, accessibility, and the overall quality of life in our community," state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, said in a press release. "By investing in these initiatives, we are laying the foundation for a more connected, vibrant and resilient future."

His press release was issued jointly with state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale.

"This is what our constituents expect us to do — take in their hard-earned tax dollars and reinvest them in our communities," Rigby said. "It is a pleasure to work with Sen. Langerholc and the local officials in these three municipalities who initiate the grant process, which is no easy task to navigate."

State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, and state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, also distributed a joint press release.

"Sidewalk and bridge repairs are important projects that keep our communities in good working order as we all want them to be so we can enjoy the areas in which we live and work," Stefano said. "I'm pleased Rep. Metzgar and I were able to work together to secure these grants to offset the costs associated with the work that needs to be completed."

"Safe, effective transportation is crucial to everyday life," Metzgar said. "This funding will address current issues and improve the lives of Pennsylvanians."

The release included statements from two Somerset County commissioners.

"We would like to thank Rep. Metzgar for securing this money for the restoration and maintenance project of one of our historic bridges," Commissioner Irv Kimmel Jr. said.

"Thank you very much for securing these funds and relieving the financial burden for the county," Commissioner Brian Fochtman said.

"This is big news for these communities," said state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township. "Small towns, like many I represent, could never afford to make these major investments without state funding. I've made it my mission to support our communities by helping them to secure grant funds that make projects like these possible."

"This grant funding will assist with a much-needed transportation improvement project in Bedford Township," said state Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford. "Replacing aging bridges is paramount in ensuring safe means of travel while also spurring on economic growth. I applaud the Commonwealth Financing Authority for recognizing the importance of funding this project."