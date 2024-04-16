What are sidewalks like in your Columbus neighborhood? Share your thoughts

A student steps over the Spin and Lime scooters left on an E. 15th Ave sidewalk in the off-campus area of Ohio State University Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Sidewalks are a common commodity in most cities.

But not every part of Columbus has the pedestrian pathways.

The Dispatch wants to hear from readers about the sidewalks in their neighborhood and how they affect life there.

If you live in part of the city without sidewalks or are impacted by an area where the sidewalk ends, fill out the form below to let The Dispatch know. You can also share your story and information by sending an email to Dispatch reporter Max Filby.

mfilby@dispatch.com

@MaxFilby

