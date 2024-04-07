Sidewalk work will close traffic lanes on Saginaw, Grand River starting Monday

The city of Lansing said it is closing some traffic lanes along both Saginaw Street and Grand River Avenue to install sidewalks. Work will continue through May 31.

LANSING — As if having work on U.S. 127, Michigan Avenue and other streets wasn't enough, the city of Lansing announced this week there will be lane closures along Grand River Avenue and Saginaw Street, starting Monday.

In a notice posted online, the city said it is closing some traffic lanes at the heavily traveled intersection for installation of sidewalks. Work is expected to continue through May 31.

The Public Service Department will close the northernmost traffic lane on Saginaw Street at Grand River Avenue. In addition, the southernmost traffic lane on Grand River Avenue at Saginaw Street will close, the city said in an online post.

Traffic on Saginaw Street and Grand River Avenue will continue while the work takes place.

For more information, call the Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing sidewalk work to close lanes on Saginaw Street, Grand River Avenue