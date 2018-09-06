Sick Passengers and Crew Aboard Emirates Flight Test Positive for Influenza

The patients hospitalized after arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport in a plane carrying sick passengers and crew have tested positive for influenza, according to a New York City official.

About 100 people aboard Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai complained of illness, citing symptoms like cough and fever. Emirates said Wednesday that 10 passengers “were taken ill.”

Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, said test results on the 10 patients taken to the hospital found influenza. Some test results came back inconclusive on other viruses, which is a common occurrence, he said. Those tests will be re-administered Thursday.

“All 10 patients will be kept in the hospital as a precaution until we know those final results,” Phillips said.