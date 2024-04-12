Siblings open The Kitchen 601, an Erie soul food restaurant at corner of Brown and Cherry

Tracy Quinn, an Erie mother of nine, has heard repeatedly that she should open a restaurant.

"A lot of people have told me that," she said. "I do love to cook."

And she's good at it. She often brings food to Christian Ministries of the Apostolic Faith Church at 930 Liberty St. where her husband, Frank Quinn, is pastor.

Cathy Wall, a close friend of the Quinn family, stopped by Wednesday at the grand opening of The Kitchen 601, a takeout soul food restaurant run by the Quinns at 601 Brown Ave.

"Oh, I've known this family since the kids were this tall," she said, indicating with her hand roughly 3 feet off the ground. "(Tracy Quinn) always brings her food the church and gives dinners and I'm looking forward to their delights" at the restaurant. She was waiting for her order of a bagel and hash browns.

She said she lives in the neighborhood and plans to frequent the restaurant whenever she can.

The new Kitchen 601, 601 Brown Ave., serves up soul food and grab-and-go treats that tempt anyone standing in line for their order

Tracy Alexander, who said he lives nearby on West Eighth Street was waiting for his Big Breakfast and pancakes, with a slice of sweet potato pie "to wash it down," he said with a laugh.

"We need this here," Alexander said about the comforting soul food at the corner of Brown and Cherry streets. "But every time something like this opens, it closes down."

The new endeavor is owned and run by siblings Shanequa Lockett, 30, and Kyle Quinn, 29, using their mother, Tracy Quinn's, recipes.

"I just wanted to get my mom's recipes out there and share them with the community," said Kyle Quinn, 29, who is working the grill. "Our mom's a great cook."

Customer Deana Williams, left, picks up an order from Diamond Mems, 17, at The Kitchen 601, near the intersection of Cherry Street and Brown Avenue, in Erie on April 10, 2024. Williams, a neonatal nurse practioner, was picking up lunch for colleagues in the NICU at UPMC Hamot.

He said his siblings are all close, that Tracy Quinn taught them all to cook, and most of them helped get the restaurant ready for opening, including a sister, Monique Daniels, who helped create and display tasteful décor, setting the tone for the soul-stirring food including breakfast (served all day) lunch and dinner.

Monique Daniels' husband, Robert Daniels, does promotional photography, which also helped. Other family and friends are helping out in the kitchen, including, of course, Tracy Quinn, 60, who will be a fixture in the kitchen doing prep work and answers to questions. She said she was one of nine siblings and had her own nine children.

Chicken and Waffles at the new restaurant, The Kitchen 601, are comfort food for the soul.

The woman behind it all

"I've always been cooking," she said, with a laugh. And she taught all her children how to make the family's favorite dishes, including macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie, greens, peach cobbler, fried chicken, Philly cheesesteak and more.

Kyle Quinn has been working in commercial kitchens for 15 years, all the way back to his first job at McDonald's, which led to jobs at Panos, Cheddar, Chippers and now his and his sister's new restaurant.

Shanequa Lockett actually has a masters in special education and hopes to one day work as a clinician of mental health.

"It's my goal to one day do therapy," she said. "I like working with children."

But for right now, she's at the top of the family business with her brother, and Tracy Quinn said she couldn't be more proud.

"I think it's a good thing," Tracy Quinn said. "I've always been told I should open a restaurant. I've done some catering. Now I'm the sidekick."

Steady as she goes

Tracy Quinn said she's glad her children came together to start Kitchen 601.

"Erie is lacking of nice places to go to eat, especially soul food," she said. "I told them they have to stay focused, keep a positive mindset, staying on track and keep God first.

The Kitchen 601 at 601 Brown Ave., near Cherry Street, serves soul food for dine-in or takeout.

"Just stay steady," she added, saying she knew it was possible for them to make a go of the business. "I said just keep your mind on what you're doing, and remember the first appearance is the most important."

Meanwhile, a steady stream of customers lined up at the register. If the early morning hours were any indication, Kitchen 601 has a future.

Lockett said once they found their location, formerly the restaurant Mr. Hungry, they were ready to open in two months.

"I didn't think it was going to happen," she said. But her brother, Kyle Quinn smiled.

"I did," he said.

If you go ...

The Kitchen 601, a new soul food restaurant at 601 Brown Ave., is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays, 2 to 7 p.m. You can find the menu and more information at The Kitchen 601's Facebook page, or by calling 814-315-6441.

