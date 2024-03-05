Siblings accused of firing shots into crowd at local club

Two siblings are facing charges after they allegedly fired shots at a local club last year.

ReVaun and Jayla Lucas were indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of felonious assault.

On Sep. 23, 2023 officers were called to a fight at a club in the 1800 block of Needmore Road, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Revaun and Jayla are accused of pulling out their guns during the fight and firing off multiple rounds at the crowd.

Information about how many people were hurt during the shooting or their injuries was not available.

Both are not in custody and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.