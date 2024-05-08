Siblings, 2 and 4, die after falling into fast-moving Southern California creek

Two young children, siblings, are dead after being pulled from the fast-moving waters of a creek in San Bernardino County Tuesday, authorities announced.

Rescuers with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to reports that the young children may have possibly fallen into Mill Creek near the Thurman Flats picnic area off Highway 38 at around 4:05p, fire officials said in a news release.

Authorities say the 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were on a family outing with their mother when the young girl fell into the fast-moving waters as her mother was attending to her young son.

“The mother searched for her daughter but could not locate her,” the release stated. “When she returned, her son was missing and assumed to be down river as well.”

The mother and another family member frantically searched for the siblings, but were unsuccessful in locating them.

First responders in San Bernardino County seen searching for two young children that fell into a fast-moving creek on May 7, 2024. (RMG News)

One of the children seen as they’re loaded onto an ambulance and rushed to the hospital on May 7, 2024. (RMG News)

First responders in San Bernardino County seen searching for two young children that fell into a fast-moving creek on May 7, 2024. (RMG News)

First responders in San Bernardino County after pulling two young children, siblings, out of a fast-moving creek on May 7, 2024. (RMG News)

First responders in San Bernardino County seen searching for two young children that fell into a fast-moving creek on May 7, 2024. (RMG News)

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, air rescue crews and U.S. Forest Service crews among others assisted in the search for the young brother and sister.

The 4-year-old was located at around 4:39 p.m. and the 2-year-old at around 5:09 p.m. Both were found near the river’s edge.

Video of the scene obtained by KTLA showed rescue workers performing CPR on one of the children before picking the child up and carrying them to a waiting ambulance.

“They were transported to local hospitals, and after extensive life saving measures, they were pronounced deceased,” authorities said.

No further details were provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.