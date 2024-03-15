‘Shy’ dog ‘still here’ after spending over 1,000 days at Ohio shelter. He needs a home

This pup cup and peanut butter-loving dog needs someone to “finally give him a chance,” an Ohio shelter says.

Billy Bob has spent over 1,000 days at League for Animal Welfare in Batavia.

There were some promising meet and greets, but Billy Bob has had no luck finding a new family, according to the shelter’s March 13 Facebook post.

“That’s not fair to any dog, let alone a senior dog,” the shelter said about the 9-year-old, described as a “warm chocolate love muffin.”

Billy Bob came to the shelter “painfully afraid of everything around him” after he was taken from another shelter that was shut down for animal cruelty and neglect, the shelter said.

He spent a year in a foster home before returning to the shelter.

“Bobbers (as his friends call him) is still shy. But shy dogs need love and family the most,” the shelter said in a Feb. 21 Facebook post.

This quiet, snugly dog doesn’t love cats or small children, but he will fit easily into a home, the shelter said.

Batavia is about a 25-mile drive east of Cincinnati.

