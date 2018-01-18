In shutdown showdown, questions over where public ire will be aimed

Let this be a warning to Republicans and Democrats as they ramp up their messaging wars as to who will take the blame for a potential government shutdown Friday at midnight: Things don’t always turn out as predicted.

Take the two back-to-back shutdowns of 1995-'96. Who would have known that visitors to the National Gallery of Art in Washington would raise such a ruckus? But they had flown in from all over the country and the world for an unprecedented exhibition of works by the Dutch Golden Age painter Johannes Vermeer. Instead of gazing at the “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” they faced shut doors – and a blizzard. The show was out for 19 days.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) of Georgia thought Republicans had the upper hand in this battle. They had swept Congress the year before, and thought the public would by sympathetic in their fight with President Bill Clinton over a balanced budget and other issues.

But whether it’s big or small government, people expect it to be there when they need it, says former Senate historian Don Ritchie. In the end, the public blamed Mr. Gingrich and the Republicans, who lost eight seats in the House in the next election.

“I think they were really shocked when the public got so angry over the shutdown,” says Mr. Ritchie. More than 20 years later, as the country stands on the precipice of another shutdown, Ritchie warns that both parties are in danger of a public backlash – depending on the severity of the impact and who gets the blame.

“You can’t predict what the reaction will be this time around,” he cautions. “Both parties are at risk if they think the public will rally to their support.”

This explains why the parties are taking the blame game so seriously. To them, it’s not a game but a strategy of political consequence, coming early in a new presidency, and in a year that could see one if not both chambers changing hands.

Congress is at this point because it once again failed to settle on a budget and approve the spending bills that fund the federal government. Now Republicans are racing to approve Congress’s fourth short-term spending bill since the fiscal year ended on Sept. 30. Its third one runs out Friday at midnight.

For Democrats, this deadline is a point of leverage to get a bipartisan deal on undocumented young immigrants known as “Dreamers” as well as a host of other issues, such as opioid funding and rural community health centers. Although Republicans control both chambers, spending bills can’t get through the Senate without clearing the 60-vote threshold. For that, they need Democratic support.

For Republicans, this latest patch is a necessary bridge to allow more time to work out an overall bipartisan budget agreement. They want a deal on Dreamers, too, they say, but point to a later deadline of March 5, when the Trump administration had planned to end the program that allowed them to remain in the country legally – known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

SHORT-TERM GOVERNANCE WEARING OUT WELCOME?

There’s a twist to this party-line battle though, and that’s the distaste some Republicans and Democrats are expressing about a bubble-gum-and-string approach to budgeting. They say they are tired of the patches and the unpredictability and the toll that takes, especially on the US military. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Rounds of South Dakota say they will vote against the short-term funding measure, as well as deficit hawk Rand Paul of Kentucky.

In the case of a partial government shutdown, only services considered nonessential – such as national parks, zoos, and museums, as well as small business loans, gun permits, and passport services – will be shuttered. Military personnel will still need to report for duty, although they may not be paid. Other services that would continue operating include Social Security, air traffic control, and the US mail.

LONG-TERM TREND

In a larger sense, these impasses are about more than broken budgeting or cherished issues, say observers. They reflect the long-term trend of polarized politics, in which the majority party shuts out the minority, pushing the minority toward more hardball tactics.