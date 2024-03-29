A teacher at Shroder High School was charged with sexual battery after he was accused of having a “sexual relationship” with a minor, according to court records.

Andre Rollins, 35, a full-time substitute teacher at Shroder High School admitted having a relationship with a student at the school during an interview with detectives, according to a Cincinnati Police Department arrest report.

Rollins was arrested on Wednesday but the report says the incident took place nearly a year ago in April 2023.

According to minutes from a Cincinnati Public Schools board meeting, he became a long-term substitute at Shroder in February 2022.

Cincinnati schools confirmed it knew of the charges against Rollins in a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“(We) immediately placed the employee on leave and removed access to any CPS building as this is an active criminal investigation,” the statement said. “CPS understands the seriousness of this case and will provide additional support as needed and is fully cooperating with the Cincinnati Police Department during their investigation.”

Rollins is the second Shroder employee to face sex-related charges in the last few months. Trevon Hudson was accused of soliciting a juvenile to engage in sexual activity in November and placed on leave. He was charged with importuning. He’s scheduled to appear in a Hamilton County court in April.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shroder High School teacher facing sexual battery charges