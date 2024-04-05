Shroder High School teacher accused of sexual battery faces additional charges

A Shroder High School teacher is facing additional charges after confessing to a sexual relationship with a student.

The parent of a Shroder High School student said the district needs to take more action after a teacher was indicted on additional charges after he confessed to a sexual relationship with a student. He’s the second staff member at the school to face sex-related charges since November.

Andre Rollins, 35, was accused of sexual battery in March. On Thursday, a Hamilton County grand jury indicted the full-time substitute teacher on five additional felonies and a misdemeanor.

2 counts of sexual battery

2 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

1 count of endangering children

1 count of disseminating material harmful to juveniles

Trevon Hudson, 28, was arrested on an importuning charge on Nov. 20. His trial is scheduled to start May 7.

A parent of a student, who asked not to be identified, said the kids deserve better from the school.

“It’s just frustrating,” the parent said. “To feel like, ‘Here we are again.’ They’re supposed to be there as mentors and teaching our kids the right way. That’s supposed to be their safe haven.

“Someone’s failing our kids. The district maybe? I don’t know if they’re not doing a thorough enough background check. What can be done? Why is this being repeated again?”

The parent said Hudson had texted her daughter, who is a student at a school. She said a teacher reached out to her before Hudson’s arrest concerned about Hudson and his relationship with her daughter.

“I brought it to the principal’s attention and it pretty much felt like it was going to get taken care of, the parent said. “It was brushed off at the same time.”

She said these alleged incidents are why parents need to have an open relationship with their children.

“You trust that adult and being at that age, your kind of gullible,” the parent said. “It’s grooming someone in my eyes and I’m thankful that I stepped in as a mother.”

Cincinnati Public Schools said it would release a statement about the accusations against Rollins on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio teacher faces additional charges after sexual battery indictment