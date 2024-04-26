Shrimping to close in some Mississippi waterways: MDMR

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — It is almost the end of the shrimping season in the waters north of the Intercoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel in Mississippi territorial waters, according to a release.

The annual closure is set to happen at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

“Mississippi territorial waters south of the ICW and east of the Gulfport Ship Channel will remain open to shrimping as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR,” the release said.

Officials said that the rules outlined in the regulations are in “full force and effect.” They added that, “all boats engaged in catching or transporting shrimp in or from the waters of the State of Mississippi must be legally licensed.”

For more information about shrimping, call the MDMR at 228-374-5000 or the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295.

