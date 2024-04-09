Shreveport street dedicated to a trailblazer in Caddo Parish education

A Shreveport icon was honored Saturday morning in front of former students, friends and family.

On April 6, Courtland T. Milloy, Sr. was recognized for his countless years of dedication to students and the Lakeside community when the 2300 block of Milam Street was dedicated to the 99-year-old educator.

"This is a well-deserved recognition," said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. "It is so good that we're able to give this recognition to you while you are here."

The street dedication of Courtland T. Milloy, Sr., one of the first teachers of Booker T. Washington High School,Saturday morning, April 6, 2024.

Now above the street sign sits, "street dedicated to Courtland T. Milloy, Sr."

Milloy was part of the original staff at Booker T. Washington, where he served as the graphic arts teacher and later opened Milloy's Photo-Graphics. "Courtland Milloy in my opinion is a pacesetter, a trailblazer, an entrepreneur, a successful businessman and a good family man," said Rev. Clarence L. Hicks, Sr.

More: Shreveport street dedicated to the late City Marshal

The street dedication of Courtland T. Milloy, Sr., one of the first teachers of Booker T. Washington High School,Saturday morning, April 6, 2024.

Milloy came to Shreveport in 1950 from Alabama after serving as the editor-in-chief of the Tuskegee Institute Newspaper. He was recruited to teach at Booker T. Washington because of his professional accomplishments in journalism.

When the school opened on Jan. 30, 1950, it was considered the most modern school in Louisiana and offered career, technical and industrial education programs.

The street dedication of Courtland T. Milloy, Sr., one of the first teachers of Booker T. Washington High School,Saturday morning, April 6, 2024.

Milloy was among 78 teachers and administrators at the time. After 29 years of service to the Caddo Parish School system, he retired in 1979.

Milloy's legacy remains in the halls of Booker T. Washington. Dr. Terrance Vinson, Caddo School Board member said, "without Booker T. Washington, I don't know where I would be. So, Mr. Milloy, I want you to know that the seeds you planted so many years ago, are definitely paying off."

Read: Shreveport renames street after pastor, civil rights leader

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport's Milam Street dedicated to Black educator