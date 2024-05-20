Shreveport Speaker Mike Johnson makes picks for Congress in Louisiana, but it's complicated

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Shreveport announced his Republican picks for Louisiana's fall congressional elections, but the endorsements are complicated.

Johnson's endorsements for his four incumbent GOP colleages in the House may seem routine, but a new congressional map ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court last week could potentially pit two of the speaker's picks against each other.

The speaker didn't endorse in the New Orleans-based 2nd District represented by Congressman Troy Carter, the state's only Demcrat currently serving in Congress.

Johnson made his endorsements based on the Republican incumbents all running in separate districts: Majority Leader Steve Scalise in the 1st District; Clay Higgins in the 3rd District; Julia Letlow in the 5th District; and Garret Graves in the 6th District.

But the new map dismantles the current boundaries of Garret's Baton Rouge-based 6th District, transforming it into a second majority-Black and majority Democratic district that runs from Baton Rouge to Lafayette to Alexandria to Shreveport.

Last week Graves reiterated his intention to stand for re-election Nov. 5, but in a statement said he hasn't decided in which district he will run.

“As previously stated, we are running for re-election in a district anchored in the Capital Region," Graves said. "Because of the absurdity of the map, we are looking through these districts to determine where we can best represent the interests and priorities of the people of Louisiana for the next two years until a reasonable map is restored.”

That likely leaves Graves running either in the new 6th as a white Republican in the now Democratic district, or against Letlow in the 5th, which under the new map now includes a significant portion Graves' current constituency in the capital region.

Letlow immediately made her intentions clear following last week's Supreme Court ruling.

"Throughout this process, I've committed to run for re-election in the 5th District," she said. "In the months ahead, I look forward to continuing to listen to voters, working to earn their trust and support.”

Following are excerpts from Johnson's endorsements:

"Majority Leader Steve Scalise is a strong leader for Louisiana and our Republican Conference in Congress. From working to secure American energy independence, defending the 2nd Amendment, securing our borders, and fighting to preserve our fundamental freedoms, Leader Scalise has been an invaluable partner in serving our state and in working to grow our House majority."

"Rep. Clay Higgins has dedicated his life in service to his fellow man, in the military, in law enforcement, and in the U.S. Congress. From working to secure our border on Homeland Security, holding the Biden administration accountable on Oversight, and leading on so many important issues, Rep. Higgins has distinguished himself as a fighter for the principles the people of Louisiana hold dear."

"Rep. Julia Letlow is a highly respected leader and a champion for parents, family values, and improving education across our state and nation. On the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Letlow is also a strong voice for restoring fiscal sanity in Washington, and a powerful advocate who faithfully secures critical funding for Louisiana."

“Rep. Garret Graves has always been a recognized policy expert and a strong advocate for Louisiana, working for necessary disaster relief and protecting our natural resources and our way of life. As a member on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Rep. Graves has also worked to improve our nation's aviation and emergency management systems."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here are House Speaker Mike Johnson's picks for Congress in Louisiana