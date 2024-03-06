Shreveport senator files legislation after sister's husband tried to secretly abort baby

Shreveport state Sen. Thomas Pressly's sister Catherine Herring of Houston was six to eight weeks pregnant when she began to suspect her husband was trying to secretly abort her pregnancy by spiking her water with abortion pills.

She and Mason Herring, a Texas attorney, had been married for a decade and already had two children, but their marriage had become rocky because she also suspected he was having an affair.

While the couple was on a trip in 2022 Catherine Herring noticed a cup of water her husband brought to her was cloudy. When she asked why, Mason Herring told her the pipes or cups were probably dirty, but Catherine later felt sick.

Her suspicion grew in the days to come and she installed cameras in the couple's home, where video showed her husband spiking her drink again. Catherine Herring turned the video and other evidence she secured over to the Houston police.

"She's very smart," Pressly said of his sister. "She kept the water and had it tested."

Last month Mason Herring pleaded guilty to injuring a child and the assault of a pregnant person and was sentenced to six months in jail after reaching a plea deal with the district attorney that Catherine Herring said was inadequate for the crime.

“I do not believe that 180 days is justice for attempting to kill your child seven separate times,” she told the Associated Press.

Catherine Herring said she was able to save her baby though a medical abortion reversal process, though her now 18-month-old daughter still suffers some adverse conditions from being born 10 weeks prematurely.

"I'm very grateful my niece and sister survived this incredibly cruel crime, but I want to make sure other women don't have to go through this," Pressly said in an interview with USA Today Network.

So Pressly has filed Senate Bill 276, which he calls the Abortion By Fraud Criminalization Act, to be debated in the Louisiana legislative Regular Session that begins Monday to raise awareness and create stiff jail penalties that he hopes would be a deterrent.

Thomas Pressly

"This is an opportunity for myself and Catherine to help others," said Pressly, who said his sister plans to testify during the hearings on his bill.

Pressly's bill would create the crime of coerced criminal abortion by means of fraud, which would carry a prison sentence of five to 10 years hard labor if committed in the first trimester and 10 to 20 years if committed after that. It would also carry the same penalties for an accomplice.

"It's clear to me that six months in jail isn't punishment enough for committing this crime," Pressly said. "Our family doesn't believe justice was served in my sister's case."

Abortion, including the oral medication to induce abortion, is illegal in Louisiana, but the abortion pills are easily obtained through the mail or out of state, Pressly said.

"It's illegal in Texas, too, but that didn't stop the crime against my sister," Pressly said. "This is an important time to put this law in place."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport senator's sister's husband tried to secretly abort baby