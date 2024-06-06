Shreveport on ramp will be closed. Check out when and where

An on-ramp to I-220 will be closed next week. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-220 westbound on-ramp to I-49 northbound will be closed Thursday, June 13.

This closure will only last a day, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

According to the DOTD, this closure is necessary to allow for crews to perform bridge railing repair.

An alternate route for motorists is I-220 to US 71 (N. Market St) to LA 3194 (MLK Drive) to I-49 northbound. Signage for this detour will be in place on the day of construction.

DOTD said in press release, "DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment."

More: National recall on formula. How does this impact Louisiana?

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here's what you need to know about the I-220 on ramp closure