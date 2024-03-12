Shreveport Police and partners probe activist Ann Brewster's 1964 death. What to know.

The Shreveport Police Department, alongside other authorities, is examining the circumstances surrounding the reported 1964 death of a Civil Rights activist.

Police Chief Wayne Smith announced at the Shreveport City Council administrative meeting on Monday the reopening of the investigation into Ann Brewster's alleged suicide.

"This is an opportunity for the Shreveport Police Department to be mindful of our citizens' concern to be mindful and responsive to our community," Smith said. "I do understand from 60 years back, this has been an incident (where there) were many, many questions, many concerns about, given the nature of what took place."

Smith formed a team of external investigators, including the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, United States Attorney's Office, Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office and the FBI to assist in the case.

"Everybody that I bought to the table to review this case, over the course of years, has evolved with training, with ability, with technology in order to solve the mysteries that we have before us," Smith said. "Everybody coming to the table has a unique set of resources that will be of assistance in this particular incident, and we are excited for us to do it and excited that we're being allowed to do it. We're looking forward to what the future holds − hopefully answering unanswered questions."

In February of 1964, Brewster was found dead in her home from a gunshot wound to the head along with a suicide note. However, many who were acquainted with her do not believe she committed suicide.

A beautician and Civil Rights activist, Brewster held roles with both the NAACP and Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Gary Joiner, a historian and professor at LSUS, said he believes that Brewster did not commit suicide but was under duress. Joiner said on the day of her alleged suicide, authorities spoke with someone who alleged he saw two white men enter Brewster's home before her death.

"That's powerful," Joiner said. "That is a strong statement, and so we're looking at, even outside of the city, at anything that we can find, of which, there's a lot. Other people who were witnesses − people that knew her. It's a powerful narrative. We hope to do her justice."

Local activist Craig Lee said the investigation could lead to more exposure of Brewster's story, particularly with 50 Cent, who recently purchased Millennium Studios.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor issued a resolution acknowledging and thanking the City of Shreveport and Shreveport police for reopening the case. Taylor called for the reopening of the case following KSLA 18 News's special, "NOBODY KNOWS HER SORROW: What happened to Ann Brewster?"

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Investigation launched into possible murder of Shreveport activist in 1964