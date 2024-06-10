Shreveport Police conduct sweep of Jolie Apartment Complex

Just two days after the Mayor of Shreveport declared a State of Emergency at three problem apartment complexes, the Shreveport Police Department completed a successful sweep of The Jolie Apartments.

Shreveport Police Department posted on Facebook, "this morning, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD), led by the SPD Special Response Team, conducted a comprehensive door-to-door, room-to-room search of The Jolie Apartments."

This sweep comes after Mayor Tom Arceneaux told the public during a press conference on June 5, "we have the right to arrest people for trespassing, we have the right to arrest people for drug activity, we have the right to arrest people for prostitution, we have the right to arrest people for other kinds of illegal activity."

According to the Facebook post, 29 individuals were removed from the property while one was arrested on narcotics charges.

The post stated the operation saw the clearance of over 400 apartments and multiple buildings with the assistance of approximately 50 officers from the Shreveport Police Department.

Arceneaux said, “SPD carried out an effective operation without incident. It was well-planned and well-executed. The citizens of Shreveport should be proud of this morning’s efforts by Shreveport Police.”

Officers will continue to monitor the area and the mayor's declaration will be in effect until July 3. Shreveport Police Department said, "any person found on the property will be removed and, if necessary, arrested."

