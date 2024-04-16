Shreveport Police will conduct seatbelt checkpoint this week. Find out where and when

Shreveport Police Department will conduct a seatbelt check later this week. This is what you need know.

Seatbelt checkpoint

Shreveport Police Department will be conducting a seatbelt checkpoint Friday, April 19.

On Friday, SPD will be conduct a seatbelt checkpoint in the southeast part of the city.

This checkpoint will begin at 2 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m. According to police, the checkpoint is targeting drivers who are not in compliance with the state occupant protection laws.

"The focus of this checkpoint is to reduce the number of deaths or severe injuries that are a result of unrestrained motorists involved in crashes," SPD said in a news release.

The checkpoint will be funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission's highway safety grant.

Check out these safety facts:

buckling up prevents ejection

air bags can seriously injure or kill you if not buckled up

buckling up is the single most effective thing to keep yourself protected in a crash

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport Police will conduct seatbelt checkpoint this week