Shreveport man found guilty in death of 13-year-old girl shot through house

A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour before finding Kenmiccael Dano Ray guilty of the 2022 slaying of Shreveport teen Landry Anglin.

On Sunday, May 1, Landry Anglin, 13, was shot inside her home.

Anglin, an eighth-grader at Caddo Middle Magnet was sitting with her family when a stray bullet went through the house and struck the teenage girl, killing her.

Chief Wayne Smith said that day two vehicles appeared to be chasing each other down Erie Street, during that chase they began shooting. One of the stray bullets traveled west and struck the home hitting Anglin who was inside the residence.

The shooting occurred just a little before 2:30 p.m. When first responders made it to her home on Fairfield Avenue they found the teen unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her back.

Anglin was rushed to a local hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

The eight-woman, four-man jury unanimously found Ray, 25, of Shreveport guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder. The 40 minutes of deliberation ended the weeklong trial.

The prosecution called 10 witnesses presented evidence showing Ray was affiliated with a gang in Shreveport and fired an assault-style rifle at a vehicle pursuing. Evidence also showed that occupants in the pursuing vehicle returned fire.

After the shooting, Ray fled to Arlington, Texas. He was apprehended there five days later he was U.S. Marshals. In his possession was the Kel-Tech assault weapon that was used to kill Anglin.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 16, 2024, where he faces a mandatory life sentence without possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Three co-defendants are still awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Ray found guilty of murder in 2022 killing of Shreveport's Landry Anglin