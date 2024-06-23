Shreveport Fire Department asks for your help after another vacant apartment building catches fire

This story has been updated to reflect additional injuries.

Another apartment complex went up in flames in Shreveport Sunday morning.

On June 23, just after 8:30 a.m. Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue on reports of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from a building at Linwood Homes apartment complex.

Firefighters confirmed no occupants were inside the building and began a defensive exterior attack, using tow ladder trucks. According to the fire department, Linwood Homes is currently not in operation and has no electrical servicing to the property.

The fire was placed under control after the efforts of 32 firefighters, in less than an hour. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

Shreveport Fire Department released this statement: Within the past month the SFD has responded to fires at The Jolie Apartments, The Pines Apartments, and now Linwood Homes. All three of these properties are vacant with the former two being posted under Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s Declaration of State of Public Health and Safety Emergency. The fires at The Jolie and The Pines apartments led to multiple firefighter injuries.Due to the enhanced danger to the safety of the public and first responders, anyone who witnesses suspicious activities at these properties, or any of the city’s vacant apartment complexes, is encouraged to contact authorities.

