Shreveport DDA interim director fires back at donut shop's Facebook post

The interim director of Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation and the Downtown Development Authority released a statement via email to the media April 16 in response to a Facebook post made about the property at 421 Market St.

On April 15, Dripp Donuts announced on Facebook the permanent closure of the donut shop at that location.

The post said that the small business was forced to shut its doors just one day shy of its first anniversary because of the risk caused by the instability of the building.

"After weeks of tough negotiating, we were able to have most of our equipment removed but were required to leave a lot behind due to the risk the building would collapse," the post said. "We have made multiple requests to meet with Janie Landry, the director of DSDC (the building owner) and Shreveport DDA, but she has refused to meet and has yet to address our concerns."

A day after that post was made, Landry responded, stating that DSDC2 is the owner of 421 Market St. and that the DDA does not own or have any control over that property.

"The DDA has no connection whatsoever to Dripp Donuts or the 421 Market property," she said. "In fact, the DDA is a political subdivision created by an act of the Louisiana Legislature in 1978.

"DDA is very supportive of Dripp Donuts and was in favor of the business locating in the former Dees Building in 2022."

Read Landry's full response below:

DDA interim director responds to Dripp Donut claims I serve concurrently as the Interim Director of DSDC2 Inc., Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation, and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA). The DSDC2 Inc. (a 501c3 organization, is the owner of 421 Market (Dees Building/Dripp Donuts). The DDA does not own and has no control over that property. Turning to the building located at 421 Market, Dripp Donuts contacted DSDC2 and reported that a large crack had suddenly appeared in the north wall of the building. DSDC2 promptly contacted its contractor, who inspected the crack and told DSDC2 that it was necessary and prudent to hire a structural engineer to inspect the building, which it did immediately. The structural engineer inspected the building and issued a report that it was structurally unsound, was at risk of collapsing at any time without warning and recommended that it be demolished as soon as possible. The DSDC2 received the same recommendation from other experts. Accordingly, primarily out of concern for the safety of Dripp’s owners, employees and all its patrons, DSDC2 then notified Caleb King (Dripp Donuts owner) that Dripp would have to vacate the building immediately. It then worked with Dripp, through the parties’ respective legal counsel, to have as many items as possible of Dripp’s furniture, fixtures, and equipment removed from the building that could be removed safely. The DDA has no connection whatsoever to Dripp Donuts or the 421 Market property. In fact, the DDA is a political subdivision created by an act of the Louisiana Legislature in 1978. DDA is very supportive of Dripp Donuts and was in favor of the business locating in the former Dees Building in 2022. The Board of Directors of the DDA understands the hardship the unexpected structural issue with the building has caused for Dripp Donuts and its patrons. It also understands that the safety of Dripp’s owners, employees and patrons was the paramount concern that required 421 Market Street to be vacated. The DDA stands ready to work with Dripp Donuts as it seeks continuation of its business in downtown Shreveport.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times.

