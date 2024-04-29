Shreveport DDA hires agency for exec director search, identifies four local candidates

The Shreveport Downtown Development Authority has selected four local candidates for the executive director position, and their names will be included in the list of potential candidates alongside those who will be identified in the upcoming national search.

Chairman Michael Corbin of the DDA Board confirmed that the board voted to hire a national hiring agency to enhance the search for its executive director at its April 24 meeting, with four local candidate already identified as additions to the list.

The four local candidates are ranked in no particular order but include the following:

Adam Bailey, community planning and design manager for the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission

Guy Fortt, contract position with the Department of Children and Family Services

Cedric Glover, former Shreveport mayor and state representative

Adrian Diego Lopez, executive director of the Save Energy Coalition

The resumes of the four local candidates will be provided to the hiring agency upon contract finalization by the board, with the expectation of receiving recommendations within the next 60 days.

Janie Landry has taken on the role of interim director, replacing Liz Swaine who left the position in December.

