Shreveport City Council inquires about DDA's executive director search. Here's why

Members of the Shreveport City Council discuss how to handle a batch of unauthorized raises to city employees at Government Plaza on August 16, 2023.

Ensuring a level playing field for all applicants, the Shreveport City Council reviewed the Downtown Development Authority's selection process for its next executive director during Tuesday's meeting.

The DDA is seeking a candidate to fill the executive director position, previously held by Liz Swaine. Although 13 candidates have applied, the agency said it is exploring a nationwide search due to a lack of prior experience in downtown development among the applicants.

"As you know, the former executive director resigned at the end of 2023," DDA Chairman Michael Corbin said. "We did go out and post the job in January and in February, we received 13 resumes. Between that time, we've had engagement from the downtown stakeholders, property owners, building managers, the folks who are paying the DDA assessment each year that supports the DDA, and I think that's a good thing, because we've learned a lot. Learned that we're not looking for a clone of the former executive director. There maybe some different skillsets that are needed."

Councilman James Green asked Corbin if the applicants who've already applied are worthy of an interview. Corbin said if the agency chooses not to engage in a national search then the applicants will be ranked, and every candidate would not be interviewed.

"Does the DDA leadership acknowledge that the ultimate hiring decision is solely vested by the state to the seven members of the DDA board and not to the search committee?," Green asked. "Is it true that the seven of you that are on the board are supposed to select this DDA director?"

"The DDA board is well aware that the search committee will bring them a candidate or candidates and then the full board will make that final decision," Corbin replied.

"My last question, Mr. Chair, is, as you look at the work experience, it's like Liz was top of the line," Green said. "She came from a TV station. She was top of the line, that is not debatable. She was a great director. But when you look at the work experience that she had, of course she didn't have any downtown experience. What would be the different between the then and now?"

"The DDA is operating very well right now," Corbin said. "We have an interim director in place − a longtime employee who has served as interim director more than once. We have a very supportive staff, and they're not missing a lick on work at all.

"I would say to answer your question from the former executive director's hire date to now, the city and downtown has evolved. COVID and remote work have put a big damper on downtown and we see continued occupancy rates continue to fall. That's a concern if you own two or three buildings downtown. We're not having the foot traffic downtown because we don't have workers. We don't have enough people living downtown, so we can't support restaurants. It's really a different playing field now. I think it's important for the city, for the DDA, for those stakeholders downtown to have somebody in here with a proven track record and ideas that can begin a turnaround, and nobody thinks its going to happen in six months. But we need to be going completely different directions in 12 to 24 months."

Green said, per his knowledge, despite Cedric Glover's credentials in politics and downtown development, he would not be interviewed. Corbin said the search committee nor the DDA board has communicated to anyone who will or will not be interviewed.

Concerns regarding equity in choosing the next executive director surfaced from a candidate at the council's administrative meeting on Monday.

"I am here today to express some of my concerns with the lack of transparency and the selection process, and seek truth that will address some of the rumors of there being no qualified applicants and the possible silent efforts to somehow reopen the position so that (interim director Janie) Landry can apply and/or allow a third party agency to conduct the search," candidate Antiska Harris said at Monday's administrative meeting. "I was informed in February that it would be allocated to document review and scheduling of interviews with the hopes of the position being filled by March. This is the last week in March, and to my knowledge, no one has been interviewed or contacted at all."

The applicant pool includes Green, Harris, former Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, attorney Lauren Anderson and researcher for legal operations at Wilshire Law Firm Jonathan Roberson.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor expressed concern that numerous qualified applicants may be overlooked if the council decides to hire someone else, which could be perceived as a negative mark in the city.

According to Corbin, the DDA should have access to more information about potential nationwide search during its regular Wednesday session.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport City Council inquires Downtown Development Authority executive director