SWEPCO Outage Map

A line of sever thunderstorms moving through the Shreveport-Bossier area Wednesday have left thousands without power.

As of 2:30 P.M., June 26, 5,904 customers in Caddo Parish and 584 in Bossier Parish are without power.

Restoration times vary depending on conditions.

