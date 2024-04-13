‘Shred Day’ West Mobile hosted record number of people with sensitive documents, BBB says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama thanked West Mobile on Friday for a successful community Shred Day in a Facebook post.

According to the Better Business Bureau, 497 cars were served at Medal of Honor Park — reportedly the most in the history of hosting free Shred Day events.

WKRG has partnered in the Shred Day events since 2021. This was the first time a community Shred Day event was hosted in West Mobile.

Mobile man accused of ‘forcibly removing’ person from residence: MPD

About 100 cars were turned away because the trucks loading shredded documents had filled.

“We are sorry that so many of you had to be turned away,” the post said. “The trucks were bulging with documents when they left. We do hope to get another date soon.”

“The response showed the need was there for similar events,” the post continued. “Thank you to all who turned out.”

The Better Business Bureau hosts these Shred Day events annually in Mobile, Birmingham, Montgomery, and the Eastern Shore.

Events have also been held in Trussville, Prattville and Tuscaloosa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.