Tennis ball-size hail, tornadoes possible as stormy day continues in Kansas City area

Showers and powerful thunderstorms swept through the Kansas City area Wednesday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue severe weather alerts.

The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Kansas City and surrounding counties that is in effect until 2 p.m.

The weather service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Wyandotte County, northeastern Johnson County and northern Jackson County. The warning is in effect until 7:30 a.m.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Overland Park, moving northeast at 55 mph. Winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail were the primary threats.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected,” the weather service said. “Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.”

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northwestern Wyandotte County, Clay County, southeastern Platte County and northwestern Jackson County until 7:45 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm was over downtown Kansas City and Kansas City, Kansas, at about 7:15 a.m. and was moving northeast at 55 mph, the weather service said.

Golf ball-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts were reported.

People were advised to “prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud-to-ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows.”

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the southern part of Kansas City, including southeastern Cass County, northwest Henry County and Johnson County in Missouri, until 7:45 a.m.

More storms with large hail expected

The storms arrived as the Kansas City area was expecting a stormy day. According to the weather service, scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected to pass through the area, primarily south of Interstate 70.

Additional rounds of storms are expected in the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, primarily to the south and east of the metro area. These storms will be capable of producing very large hail — up to tennis balls — as well as damaging wind gusts and possibly a tornado or two, the weather service said.

The weather service said more rain is expected on Thursday as an additional round of showers and thunderstorms passes through the area, mainly north of Interstate 70.

