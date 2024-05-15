Showers, thunderstorms return to Kansas City. Here’s when, how long they’ll be around

Showers and thunderstorms will likely return to the Kansas City area Wednesday, bringing the possibility of a few strong storms, the National Weather Service said.

Patchy fog descended upon Kansas City Wednesday morning, limiting visibility to under a mile in some parts of the metro, the weather service said. The fog was expected to burn off by 9 a.m.

Skies are expected to remain cloudy, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s in the afternoon. The average temperature in Kansas City for this time of year is 75 degrees. There could be a few showers and storms in the morning and afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in eastern Kansas and move to the east into Missouri Wednesday night. A few strong storms are possible, with small hail and gusty winds up to 50 mph. The weather said there is also potential for concentrated heavy rainfall.

“This could lead to flash/river flooding if rainfall is long in duration or if storms begin to train (repeatedly rain) over a single location,” the weather service said.

Showers and strong thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday, with the main threats being gusty winds of 50 mph and small hail, the weather service said.

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday. The weather service said that while severe weather is not expected, the rains could lead to minor flooding because the ground will be saturated from recent storms.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Thursday and Friday.

Local Radar Image

Weekend forecast looks nice

Once the storms move out Friday, the Kansas City area will begin to dry out.

Nice weather is expected for the weekend, with temperatures soaring into the mid-80s during Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny.

The weather service said there will be more chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning Sunday night and continuing into next week.

“There is a potential for some strong storms if we are able to get warm, moist air from the Gulf,” the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 80s through the middle of next week.