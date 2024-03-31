Showers and thunderstorms move in Monday evening

What We’re Tracking

Showers and storms Monday

Cooler Tuesday

Warming back up later in the week

As a warm front lifted across the viewing area, it gave us some spotty showers earlier this morning. We have another rain chance later tonight, but it is a slim one at that. The best chance for any showers and storms will be in the eastern counties.

Better rain chances move in on Monday afternoon, and may increase through Monday night into Tuesday morning. We could see some stronger to severe storms in our southeastern counties. This chance is bleak, most storms stay in southeastern Kansas. As a cold front moves through Monday night, that push of cold air could spark a chance for some snowflakes to mix in with rain Tuesday morning.

This leaves us slightly cooler for Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s. After this, warm air moves back for the later part of the week. Temperatures climb back up into the lower to middle 70s by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.